Michigan cannabis company adds beeswax tips that plant flowers when you're done smoking

You can smoke weed and help the bees.

Golden Shores Cannabis Co. uses biodegradable beeswax tips on its pre-rolls that have a wildflower seed inside. When you're done smoking, the tip will begin a new life as a flower.

"So, as soon as you're done smoking it, you throw it in the grass and it'll plant a flower," said Jeff Dotson, the president of Golden Shores. "It's a very hearty plant, so it'll grow almost in any kind of soil."

It's the only Michigan company to have the wildflower seed tips.

"There's so much waste within our industry. We're trying to stop how much waste there is, so with this eco-friendly tip it's going to help change that stigma," said Jimmie Caudill, the director of sales at The REEF in Detroit.

The REEF is one of several locations around the state that sell Golden Shores' products. Use the Golden Shores finder here.