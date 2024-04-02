Metro Detroit car thieves caught with stolen vehicle in Allen Park

article

Three suspected car thieves are facing charges after police say they were caught with a stolen vehicle in Allen Park last month.

The Canton Police Department’s Special Operations Group (SOG) was working with the Northville Township Police Department when they arrested Brandon Blackshire, Dawayne Crutchfield and Demetrius Winkfield in connection with multiple vehicle thefts March 20. Police said the men had a vehicle that was stolen from Northville when they were arrested.

Police said Crutchfield also had a warrant for stealing a vehicle in Canton in 2022.

Blackshire, 21, is charged one count of receiving and concealing – motor vehicle, one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and habitual offender – fourth offense notice.

Crutchfield, 20, is charged with one count of receiving and concealing – motor vehicle, one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, one count of weapons – carry concealed, one count of firearms – felon in possession, one count of ammunition – felon in possession, three counts of weapons – felony firearm, and habitual offender – second offense notice.

Winkfield, 21, is charged with one count of receiving and concealing – motor vehicle, one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, one count of weapons – carry concealed, one count of firearms – felon in possession, one count of ammunition – felon in possession, three counts of weapons – felony firearm, and habitual offender – third offense notice.

Crutchfield was also charged with one count of motor vehicle – unlawful driving away and one count of receiving and concealing – motor vehicle in connection with the 2022 case.