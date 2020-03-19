Metro Detroit chefs team up to feed homeless

As efforts continue to stop the spread of coronavirus, one restaurant owner and founder of a culinary training program decided to come up with a plan.

“I though it'd be a great idea to take food that we had at the restaurant, bring it to the training program and then some of the students come back to volunteer,” Maxcel Hardy.

It's called Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen For Good. Hardy is one of several chefs across Metro Detroit who are taking food from their restaurants that they can't serve because of the shutdown -- as well as other items that have been donated -- and cooking it up to be delivered to the homeless.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Hardy says they've got foods like Hawaiin wings, cauliflower, and grilled corn with garlic butter. For these cooks, preparing the food is a labor of love.

"Giving back during time of crisis is a great thing," said John Laura, Greenhorn Training Program student.

"Sometimes in times of crisis the best ideas emerge," said Linda Little with the Neighborhood Service Organization.

Advertisement

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

The mission of Neighborhood Service Organization in Detroit is to assist the homeless population and organizers are grateful that this food is heading their way.

“We are in desperate need of assistance to help serve the population and everyday has been a challenge,” said Little.

That's why this food donation means so much.

With this endeavor, there's no such thing as too many cooks in the kitchen and they hope to do it again. The Horatio Williams Foundation is providing kitchen space for the meal prep.

"Aa lot of people can't get out. You look at the line at Sam's Club it's around the parking lot, so we just wanted to give back and help," Williams said.

"We're all coming together and that is the benefit of community," Little said.