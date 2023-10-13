Metro Detroit cities boost police patrols after Israel attack

Cities around Metro Detroit are boosting their police patrols after last weekend's attack on Israel.

Birmingham police said they would have more officers on the streets Friday, particularly around schools and houses of worship. This is not because of threats, but rather out of an abundance of caution after the Hamas attack.

"The underlying cause of this is hate. Until we deal with that as a culture and as a people, we're going to have to keep doing this," Sen. Gary Peters said.

Peters, who is the chair of the Homeland Security Committee, said $7.5 million in nonprofit security grants have been given to Michigan and more could be on the way, if necessary.

"Faith-based institutions need to put in those kinds of security," he said. "Years ago that’s not something you think about, but today you have to think about it.

Other cities have also increased their patrols, including Oak Park, a community with a large Jewish population.

"There's no question that our community is on higher alert than others," City Manager Erik Tungate said earlier this week.

