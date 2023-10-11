Oak Park ramps up security after Israel attack

Oak Park, a Metro Detroit community with a large Jewish population, is upping security around the city after the Hamas attack on Israel.

The city has about 30,000 residents, and nearly 40% are Jewish.

"There's no question that our community is on higher alert than others," City Manager Erik Tungate said.

Tungate said there have been no threats made after the attack, but the city is being proactive.

Police patrols have been stepped up in neighborhoods and synagogues, and authorities are also watching social media for potential threats. The city said it is about making sure everyone feels safe and supported.

"Just keeping it very close communication with members of Hatzalah (Jewish volunteer emergency medical service) and the members of the Jewish community and other areas of our city, too. It affects all of us," Tungate said.

The surprise attack on Israel over the weekend left hundreds dead, and the death toll has continued to rise. Retaliatory strikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip have also left hundreds of dead and wounded Palestinians.

