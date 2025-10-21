Metro Detroit cleans up after rain and wind slam neighborhoods

The Brief Rain and wind slammed Metro Detroit, leaving some residents dealing with some damage. At around 3:30 this afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a severe weather statement for areas in Southeast Michigan.



High speed winds blew through Metro Detroit on Tuesday afternoon, bringing waves of rain and also some damage.

While the afternoon rain was brief, if you were caught in the line of fire, it certainly packed a punch.

Timeline:

At around 3:30 this afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a severe weather statement for areas in Southeast Michigan, which included Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb, and parts of Oakland County.

The statement they put out said strong winds up to 50 miles an hour had the potential to knock down tree limbs and cause other damage. In Detroit, one couple discovered an old tree cut in half, with the top of the tree landing on a garage and their SUV.

"We heard a loud bang, and we thought it was going to rain and then boom boom. Came in the backyard and the tree was down," said homeowner Ray Johnson.

The couple was thankful they weren't hurt but will need some help from neighbors to clean up the mess left behind.

Dig deeper:

As for power outages, those were kept to a minimum.

DTE’s outage map showed about 5,000 of 2.2 million customers without power.