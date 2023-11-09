Metro Detroit communities elect first-ever Black city officials across area

Clarence Black asked the city of Berkley to "Bet on Black" - which they did - making him the first Black city council member - in the city's history.

"It just doesn't feel real - as many times as I've been in here as a citizen - I'm going to be working here representing the people - it's like, wow," he said.

The 46-year-old husband and father of four has lived in Berkley for 15 years. He's a soldier, a veteran, and public affairs officer for the Army Reserve. Service is what he does.

But making history is what he did.

Black was also a cast member on Survivor: Africa, back in season three of the show.

"My kids are bi-racial so they get to see this. They need to know that the city they live in is representative in terms of this government - for them," he said.

Clarence Black - here in Berkley - was just one of several candidates and communities - making history.

"I feel like communities are being more open to having more and different voices at the table - and saying let's work together," said Raylon Leaks-May.

Ferndale voters elected Raylon Leaks-May to be the mayor after years on the school board and city council. She wants to focus on affordable housing - helping seniors and the disabled - and she says - representation matters.

"To have voices at the table that reflect different races - different perspectives - I think it's important at this time," she said.

Voters agreed, electing the following candidates who are all firsts in their communities:

In Warren, electing Melody Magee to city council.

In Madison Heights, electing Quinn Wright to city council.

In Livonia, electing Carrie Budzinski to city council.

In Hazel Park, electing Andrea Washington to city council.

"There's victory in being the first in something but there's even more victory when we open up the doors and it's not the last," May said. "So it's really important."

"This is a wave of diverse voices - diverse people representing the communities that they have been living in - for years," said Stacey Stevens, Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion.

"Look at what we're doing - everybody - I mean Black, white or indifferent, I don't care what your political affiliation - everybody should be celebrating diversity," Black said. "Because it's front and center in Metro Detroit and I'm so excited to be part of it."