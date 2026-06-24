Metro Detroit communities focus on e-bike safety following deadly crash

The Brief A Ferndale man died when his e-bike collided with a road commission truck. Communities like Dearborn Heights and Grosse Pointe Woods are banning e-bikes on city property, pointing to serious safety concerns. Dr. O'Neil at DMC says they are seeing serious head injuries at Detroit Receiving Hospital.



Many concerns about e-bikes and safety have been rising as they become more popular over the past few years.

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In the past week, a Ferndale man died when his e-bike collided with a road commission truck. Communities like Dearborn Heights and Grosse Pointe Woods are banning e-bikes on city property, pointing to serious safety concerns. And doctors are worried as well.

"These things are going 15, 20, sometimes up to 30 miles per hour," said Dr. Brian O'Neil. "We're seeing a lot more injuries because they're moving a lot faster. They're not wearing helmets. The greater majority of what we're seeing now are head injuries and upper-extremity injuries."

Dr. O'Neil at DMC says they are seeing serious head injuries at Detroit Receiving Hospital, as well as fractures, mostly in young people. Most of the time, e-bike riders do not wear helmets. He says there is a tendency for tires to get stuck in ruts, like the tracks of the QLINE, and he says high speeds mean more serious accidents.

"I think we really need to get in front of this. I think we truly need legislation. They should be wearing helmets at the very least. We should regulate them, either make the tires a little bigger or make them a little bit slower, because I think that's what makes them unstable," said Dr. O'Neil. "You should wear a helmet. Don't go as fast. Take your time."

What's next:

Dr. O'Neil says many physicians are pushing for that legislation. In the meantime, wear a helmet and be sure to check the laws in your community. In most places, e-bikes are regulated like regular bikes, but more and more cities are putting new ordinances into place.

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