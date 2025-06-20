The Brief Extreme heat will be constant concern in Southeast Michigan over the next few days with temperatures pushing into the high 90s. The heat index will be even higher with humidity a factor as well, starting on Saturday and extending through Tuesday. Each county will have cooling centers available for those who can't escape the heat in their own home.



Limit time outside, drinking plenty of water, and wearing sunscreen will be key over the next few days as an incoming heat wave is expected to cook much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

The National Weather Service has an Extreme Heat Wave in effect from Saturday to Tuesday evening.

A brewing heat wave

The official start of summer is here and Michigan is ushering in the occasion with the hottest temperatures of the year this weekend.

The forecast from the National Weather Service via X.

Detroit cooling centers

If there is a heat emergency, times could be extended. Call the Detroit Parks & Recreation Department at 313-224-1100 for more information.

Adams / Butzel Center Cooling Center

10500 Lyndon Detroit, MI

(313) 628-0990

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Crowell Recreation Center Cooling Center

16630 Lahser, Detroit MI 48219

(313) 628-2050

Monday – Friday 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Farwell Recreation Center Cooling Center

2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, 48234

(313) 628-2028

Monday – Friday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Heilmann Recreation Center Cooling Center

19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205

(313) 224-9334

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Kemeny Recreation Center Cooling Center

2260 S. Fort, Detroit, 48217

(313) 628-2819

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Lasky Recreation Center Cooling Center

13200 Fenelon, Detroit, 48212

(313) 628-2030

Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Patton Recreation Center Cooling Center

2301 Woodmere, Detroit, 48209

(313) 628-2000

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Wayne County cooling centers

Wayne County cooling centers can be found at this map.

Oakland County cooling centers

Oakland County cooling centers will be added to this map.

Macomb County cooling centers

For a list of the available cooling centers in Macomb County, click here.

Washtenaw County cooling centers

Washtenaw County has a list of cooling centers here.

