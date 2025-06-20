Metro Detroit cooling centers opening ahead of extreme heat wave
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Limit time outside, drinking plenty of water, and wearing sunscreen will be key over the next few days as an incoming heat wave is expected to cook much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
The National Weather Service has an Extreme Heat Wave in effect from Saturday to Tuesday evening.
A brewing heat wave
The official start of summer is here and Michigan is ushering in the occasion with the hottest temperatures of the year this weekend.
Detroit cooling centers
If there is a heat emergency, times could be extended. Call the Detroit Parks & Recreation Department at 313-224-1100 for more information.
Adams / Butzel Center Cooling Center
10500 Lyndon Detroit, MI
(313) 628-0990
Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sunday Closed
Crowell Recreation Center Cooling Center
16630 Lahser, Detroit MI 48219
(313) 628-2050
Monday – Friday 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday: Closed
Farwell Recreation Center Cooling Center
2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, 48234
(313) 628-2028
Monday – Friday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
Heilmann Recreation Center Cooling Center
19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205
(313) 224-9334
Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sunday Closed
Kemeny Recreation Center Cooling Center
2260 S. Fort, Detroit, 48217
(313) 628-2819
Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sunday Closed
Lasky Recreation Center Cooling Center
13200 Fenelon, Detroit, 48212
(313) 628-2030
Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
Patton Recreation Center Cooling Center
2301 Woodmere, Detroit, 48209
(313) 628-2000
Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sunday Closed
Wayne County cooling centers
Wayne County cooling centers can be found at this map.
Oakland County cooling centers
Oakland County cooling centers will be added to this map.
Macomb County cooling centers
For a list of the available cooling centers in Macomb County, click here.
Washtenaw County cooling centers
Washtenaw County has a list of cooling centers here.
