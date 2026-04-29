Metro Detroit driver sentenced for crashing into Center Line home, injuring 9-year-old

The Brief A woman has been sentenced after crashing her car into a Center Line home in 2025. 9-year-old Laila was sleeping in the home. She suffered multiple broken bones, was hospitalized, and she’s still being treated for her injuries.



A 20-year-old woman has been sentenced after crashing her car into a home in Center Line where a 9-year-old girl was sleeping.

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The incident took place in October 2025, after Caris Wade was driving at a high rate of speed and drunk. Crashed into a Center Line home where then 9-year-old Laila and her 22-month-old sister were sleeping.

The 22-month-old was okay. However, Laila was very hurt.

"I remember everyone checking on me making sure I was okay, and then I’ll talk about getting an ambulance here. Then the police officers came. It was all really scary," Laila said.

She suffered multiple broken bones, was hospitalized, and she’s still being treated for her injuries.

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Wade pleaded no contest to reckless driving and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

"I don’t know if there are words to truly express how sorry I am for what has happened," Wade said. "I truly want to express how sorry I am for what happened for what I caused. I don’t take any of this slightly. I really don’t, because of my poor choices."

On Wednesday, Judge Joseph Toia handed down her sentence.

The family is pursuing a civil case against Wade and the bar where she was drinking.