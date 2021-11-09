Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit duo raise $100,000 for dystonia research by asking for $5 donations

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - By asking for donations of just $5, two Metro Detroit men have raised $100,000 to help find a cure for a raise disorder.

Dystonia is a neurological movement disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions that can affect part or all of the body.

Jay Dunn, of Warren, has had the disorder since he was young. Together with Mike Delise, who has been a father figure and advocate for Dunn for years, Five Dollars for Dystonia was created.

