Metro Detroit family helps 21-year-old Afghan refugee start over after Taliban takeover

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the U.S Embassy said Sayna Gholamy was a civil activist and allowed her to come to the United States.

She had to leave her mother and brothers behind.

"I can say they are healthy. My mom is happy because I am here," Gholamy said.

The 21-year-old college student who has dreams of becoming an architect is now staying with a host family in Metro Detroit.

"I think for us it means that we’re taking some meaningful action to solve a problem that we know is out there," said Sarah Martin-Fanone, whose family took in Gholamy.

Sayna Gholamy before she left Afghanistan

The nonprofit Samaritas has also helped. Samaritas has assisted more than 160 Afghan refugees, and 525 will receive assistance by February.

"It’s an honor and privilege to be able to serve people who are fleeing their homeland out of fear for their lives," said Kelli Dobner, the chief advancement officer for Samaritas.

She said local churches, businesses, and families have played a tremendous role in helping refugees a place to live and work.

Right now, Gholamy is taking classes at a community college and enjoying the little things some Americans may take for granted.

"I’ve enjoyed riding a bicycle because in Afghanistan we didn’t have a facility for the girls," she said.

She hopes to reunite with her sister and her sister’s family, who are at a camp in New Jersey.