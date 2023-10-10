Metro Detroit father worries for daughter's safety after being called into Israel Defense Forces

While the carnage is slowly coming into focus following a violent string of attacks in Israel perpetrated by the terrorist group Hamas, it's still unclear how far the conflict will escalate.

For one metro Detroit father whose daughter has been called into the Israel Defense Forces, "it's an ongoing nightmare."

"She’s very concerned, she’s very passionate about her support for Israel and of course, like anyone who would be going into a war zone she’s scared," said Steven Low. "I’m scared. You’d have to be foolish not to be scared to go into a war zone."

Low is talking about his daughter Flo. She's a dual citizen and since been enlisted to support her country overseas.

Seeing his daughter pulled into the conflict signals to Low just how far-reaching the conflict's impacts are.

"There’s not a person right now who doesn’t know someone who hasn't been either injured or killed," he said.

The family has many friends and family members in Israel. Currently, Flo is in New York. Due to the vast number of volunteers, she may not be called to the country until at least November - a dark omen about how long it could take before things settle.

MORE: Leaders convene at Southfield synagogue to show solidarity for Israel

Low hasn't been told details about his daughter's enlistment.

"She can’t tell me for reasons of her own protection, and the protection of others. So no, but I know she’ll do whatever she’s asked to do," he said.