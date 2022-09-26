Metro Detroit gas prices return to $4 a gallon

Michigan's falling gas price honeymoon appears to be over after costs rose 13 cents over the past week.

Drivers are now paying $3.94 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel. It's a 7-cent increase from where prices were last month.

Motorists are also paying on average $4 a gallon in Metro Detroit. The cheapest gas was in Traverse City at $3.84.

The fluctuating gas prices now moving through the oil market are due to tighter supply as maintenance work at refineries across the country disrupted access. That's despite damned falling.

Gas had fallen for 98 consecutive days in the country before the upturn in prices. Energy prices have swung wildly across the world following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to embargoes against Russia and oil it had to sell.

"Michigan motorists are paying more at the pump this week, with some metro areas seeing prices above $4 a gallon," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

There are also worries a recession may further rattle markets. According to AAA crude prices fell after the Federal Reserve said it would be raising interest rates again as a means to curb inflation that's at a record high.

If the economy sunk into a recession, it would likely lead gas prices falling again.