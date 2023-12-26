Metro Detroit kicks off 1st night of Kwanza with activities at Charles H. Wright Museum

Celebrating African history, culture, and heritage – the Charles H. Wright Museum is hosting various activities for the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa.

From Tuesday, Dec. 26 until Monday, Jan. 1, the museum and multiple "community partners, will explore the seven principles of Kwanzaa through in-person programs at the Wright, online engagements, and in-community celebrations taking place across the city," according to a news release.

The activities are "for everybody – to learn, know, connect to, and deepen their knowledge of black history," said Yolanda Jack, the Wright's manager of community engagement.

When celebrating Kwanzaa, many often light a Kinara – which holds seven candles that represent seven principles. The first day of this celebration is dedicated to Umoja, or unity.

"To think about unity, we want people to come and dance together," Jack said. "So we’ll have a hustle for history lesson, but also an opportunity for folks to get together."

The Wright will recognize each principle of Kwanzaa during the week-long program – including unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

A daily Kinara lighting ceremony will be held, along with activities such as storytelling, live performances, a food drive, face-painting, and more.

For more information and to register for Kwanza programs at the Wright, click here.

The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara lighting ceremony also kicked off on Tuesday with a 30-foot-tall Kinara in Cadillac Square. One candle will be lit up each day, until the last day of Kwanzaa on New Year's Day.

The final day is a day "of faith" and "opportunity," Jack said. "To think about what we want to do, how we want to be, what we hope for."