Metro Detroit motorcyclists hitting road to raise for camp for kids with cancer

A camp in northern Michigan will give a place for children with cancer and their families to enjoy the great outdoors for free.

Veteran organization Bikes and Battle Buddies is hitting the streets to raise money for that camp.

"It's easy for us to do because we already ride bikes. The biker community is so huge that it's easy to rally a bunch of bikers together - especially when it has to do with children," Anthony Jurich said.

"We say Michigan wishes for Michigan kids," Lisa Keck Kujawa said. "We want to send a family on a little vacation - a day trip or a week trip as we've done many times."

Kujawa is the founder of the nonprofit Golden Key charity in Taylor. For about the past decade, they've been granting wishes for children fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Children like Trista, who has been fighting cancer since she was 2. She was gifted a trip to Muskegon - and even a proclamation day from the mayor. Reece went to Frankenmuth with her service animal, a fox, while Makeala, whose leg had to be amputated, got a Golden Key getaway to Traverse City.

Sadly, 5-year-old Maleah passed away - but not before Golden Key brought Santa and the elves to her in the middle of summer as a Christmas gift.

"When you attend funerals for kids - that changes you - and you see children that are not knowing what their fate is going, and the families and the sadness - it's a tough charity to be around," Kujawa said.

But, she says you always have to have hope, so she's purchased a 55-acre youth camp in Gladwin - Golden Key Camp - to eventually host sick children and their families at no cost to them. The site has been vacant for several years, so the buildings need work, starting with a new commercial kitchen.

The biking event is raising money for that.

"I'm praying they have a huge turnout. It's supposed to be beautiful weather. We've got S'Mac and Cheese food truck coming, all the other events that are going on, so we're really looking forward to it. We're hoping that a lot of bikers are going to come and show their support also," Elizabeth Russom said

Elizabeth and Al Russom own AM Leather on Middlebelt Road in Romulus. Their store is hosting the ride. Festivities start Saturday morning, and registration is just $20. The kickstands go up at noon and bikers should be back by 1:15 p.m.

With the forecast looking fantastic, they're all hoping for a huge turnout.

"Hopefully, we can reach a lot of people and pull at some heartstrings and make this happen," Kujawa said.

Register for the ride here.