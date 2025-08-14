Metro Detroit non-profits fear looming federal budget cuts

The Brief Trusted Detroit youth organizations are fearing federal budget cuts. Youth organizations help kids develop academically and socially.



Some of Detroit’s most trusted youth organizations say a storm is coming, one that could strip away vital resources for kids and teens.

Those non-profits are now sitting on a fiscal cliff.

Big picture view:

Youth organizations that help kids develop academically and socially are fearful of what’s to come, so they’re sounding the alarms now.

"We’re a little nervous," said Tonya Adair. "You know, we’re just continuing to ride, right now, on favor, just believing that it’s going to happen."

Alternatives for Girls, a nonprofit known for providing shelter for kids and teens experiencing homelessness, is facing an uncertain future.

"Our organization’s budget is really 67% government-funded," said Adair. "What that means is it’s either federal government or state government, sometimes when that’s passed through, or local, which is a smaller amount."

What they're saying:

With federal cuts possibly on the chopping block, Adair says the nonprofit could lose millions, which could have drastic consequences.

"For us to close our doors or for us to even reduce the amount of services that we provide is still detrimental to the city," said Adair.

They’re not the only ones feeling the pain.

Monica Woodson of the Girl Scouts says cuts to SNAP benefits, education, and healthcare will ripple through the community and hurt nonprofits like Alternatives for Girls, Boys & Girls Club, and Junior Achievement. She recently met with leaders from each of those groups to discuss solutions.

"It’s scary, I won’t lie. It is scary in a lot of ways," she said. "While we don’t see federal funding, we also recognize that federal funding and the cuts associated are directly related to many of our families' abilities to enroll their girls in Girl Scouts."

What's next:

As for Adair, she says should the money not come in, they’ve got a plan in place and will continue to seek private donations.

She’s determined not to give up hope.

