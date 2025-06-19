Metro Detroit police issue warning about air conditioner thefts

article

The Brief Thieves are stealing air conditioner condensers in Harper Woods and surrounding cities. Most of these thefts are happening at night.



As the temperatures rise, thieves are busy stealing air conditioner condensers in and around Harper Woods, police said.

Harper Woods police issued a warning this week about these thefts. According to police, the thieves are disconnecting the power and cutting the refrigerant lines to take the units. Police believe they are then selling the A/Cs on the streets.

Most of the thefts happened overnight.

What you can do:

Residents in and around Harper Woods are encouraged to remain vigilant and watch for suspicious activity. Police also recommend locking the junction box which contains the air conditioner condenser fuse.

Suspicious activity or information about A/C thefts can be reported to the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.