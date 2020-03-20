Metro Detroit postal workers concerned about workplace safety

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the U.S., more people are growing concerned about their safety in the workplace. Metro Detroit postal workers are describing what conditions are like at the post officers where they work.

Note: The workers asked to remain anonymous.

“We don't have gloves, we don't have masks, I have not seen any hand sanitizer. We have Clorox wipes that we have in a community setting,” one worker said.

The U.S. Postal Service states on its website that it is following CDC guidelines but the postal workers FOX 2 spoke with say not only is there a lack of cleaning and safety supplies, but the mail carriers are working in close quarters before they go out on their routes.

“We are in the office 3 1/2 hours anywhere from 2 to 3 1/2 with each other every day.”

“People are concerned, or worried about bringing things back to our families."

FOX 2 reached out to USPS and they referred us to statements on their website. The postal workers say they want to get their story out there in hopes things will change.

“This situation is serious.”

