Detroit police saw suspect shoot man outside bar, prosecutor says during arraignment

The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Detroit bar was arraigned on a trio of felonies on Tuesday afternoon in connection with a deadly assault over the weekend.

Michael Harris is facing counts of first-degree murder, felony firearm, and assaulting a police officer and had his bond denied during his first court appearance.

The backstory:

Detroit police responded to the 15900 block of Grand River Avenue around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, later finding one adult man with stab wounds and another dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers took a suspect into custody as they continued to investigate the incident.

The bar was identified as Chita's Nefertiti Bar.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said police saw the defendant shoot the victim. There is also video footage of the defendant pointing a weapon at the victim, according to the prosecutor, adding it was a fight that escalated.

"There was an altercation that escalated," she said.

A second victim was also found with stab wounds.

The attorney added that when the police responded, they observed Harris shoot the victim. There is also video footage showing the incident.

According to the defense attorney, Harris had never communicated with the victim. The defense attorney also said Harris was claiming self-defense.

A judge sided with the prosecutor and remanded Harris to custody.

His preliminary exam is scheduled for Jan. 21.