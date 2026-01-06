Man dies from burn injuries after Ann Arbor apartment fire

article

The Brief A man who suffered burns in an Ann Arbor apartment fire over the weekend has died. Kevin Chatman was rescued by a good Samaritan before firefighters arrived, but later died at a hospital. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.



An Ann Arbor man died from burns he suffered in a fire over the weekend.

Kevin Chatman, 68, was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital after a fire at his home at West Arbor Apartments on N. Maple near Dexter just before noon Saturday. The fire department reported Tuesday that Chatman later died.

The backstory:

The fire is still under investigation, but fire officials believe it was accidental. According to the fire department, Chatman was sitting in a chair when the fire started, and the cause is suspected to be from "either a chair malfunction or unintentional human intervention, possibly smoking-related."

Fire officials said the apartment had working smoke detectors and a sprinkler system that activated to help stop the spread of the fire.

Chatman was removed from the home by a good Samaritan before firefighters arrived, and the fire department plans to honor this person for their heroism.