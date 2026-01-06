Man dies from burn injuries after Ann Arbor apartment fire
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Ann Arbor man died from burns he suffered in a fire over the weekend.
Kevin Chatman, 68, was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital after a fire at his home at West Arbor Apartments on N. Maple near Dexter just before noon Saturday. The fire department reported Tuesday that Chatman later died.
The backstory:
The fire is still under investigation, but fire officials believe it was accidental. According to the fire department, Chatman was sitting in a chair when the fire started, and the cause is suspected to be from "either a chair malfunction or unintentional human intervention, possibly smoking-related."
Fire officials said the apartment had working smoke detectors and a sprinkler system that activated to help stop the spread of the fire.
Chatman was removed from the home by a good Samaritan before firefighters arrived, and the fire department plans to honor this person for their heroism.
The Source: This information is from the Ann Arbor Fire Department.