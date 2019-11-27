Metro Detroit power outages: More than 75,000 without power

article

Power outages could be a major problem for Metro Detroit on Wednesday as a wind advisory is issued with wind speeds hitting 40 and even 50 miles per hour.

Check the DTE Energy Outage Center here

Check out Consumers Energy's outage information here

All of southeast Michigan is under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Winds will be holding steady around 15 to 30 but will gust to around 40 and, in some places, close to 50 miles per hour.

Of course, that means power outages are already happening.

According to DTE Energy, there are already more than 50,000 people without power due to more than 500 outages. That is just more than two percent of DTE's customers, but they do have 268 crews working.

Consumers is also reporting more than 24,000 people without power, that's less than 1 percent of their customers but 176 crews are working the 580 outages.

Energy companies, including Consumers Energy, are reminding everyone to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire and anything it is touching.

If you see a downed wire, assume it is energized and call 911.

The short week could wreak havoc as we all try to plan for the holiday.