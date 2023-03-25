Metro Detroit Power Outages: Thousands without power as winds turn gusty

Power outages continue to cause issues for thousands of homes in Southeast Michigan, nearly a month after an ice storm knocked out electricity for more than half a million people living in the area.

According to DTE, 37,000 people are currently without power as of Saturday afternoon. The outages are dotted all around the region, hitting spots in Detroit, Roseville, Inkster, Dearborn , and West Bloomfield.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts are expected to reach 50 MPH this evening.

DTE is tracking the outages with its outage map that updates as power outages are reported. Find the DTE Energy map here.

DTE services much of Southeast Michigan and tracks outages based throughout the area. On the company's page, it will enclose businesses and residents in different shades. Purple indicates 99 or fewer customers without power, green is 100-500, yellow is 501-1,500, orange is 1,501 to 2,500, and red is 2,501 or more.

On the outage map, you can search by address to see if there's an outage in your neighborhood. If you're experiencing an outage and it's not listed on DTE's site, you can report it by clicking ‘report outage’.

Also on DTE's map, you can report a downed power line, review the status of your outage, which includes when it will be estimated to be restored.