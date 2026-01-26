LIVE: Metro Detroit road conditions Monday after several inches of snow

The Brief Roads are snow-coated and slick in Metro Detroit on Monday morning. Numerous crashes have been reported.



Roads are messy Monday in Metro Detroit after weekend snow that dropped several inches of snow on Southeast Michigan.

The snow prompted hundreds of schools to cancel classes, with many making that decision by Sunday evening, as the snow was still falling.

As of 6 a.m., the Michigan Department is reporting around a dozen crashes on freeways in the area.

Crash map

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Live crash updates