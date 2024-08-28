Metro Detroit school closings: Dozens of schools cancel classes after severe storms knock out power
Dozens of schools are closed Wednesday morning after severe thunderstorms moved through Metro Detroit both Tuesday evening and overnight.
Some districts, such as Southfield Public Schools, are completely closed due to power issues following the storms, while other closures only impact single buildings that lost power after the strong storms.
Check the school closing list here.
Check back frequently, as the list has been steadily growing all morning.
As of 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, more than 204,000 DTE customers are without power. Beyond the metro area, Consumers Energy currently has more than 120,000 customers in the dark.
The powerful storms brought 70+ mph winds to some areas. These storms took down power lines, poles, and trees across the area, knocking out power to homes and traffic lights.
DTE has out of state crews in Michigan as they work to restore power.
If you see a downed power line:
- Stay at least 25 feet away from a downed power line and make sure that you and your family, pets and neighbors don’t touch anything it touches – like a fence, or a puddle.
- Be sure to call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency.
- Assume all downed power lines are live and dangerous - even if you don’t see sparks, smell smoke or hear buzzing. Coming in contact with a downed power line, including touching it with an object – like a broom or pole – can result in serious injuries.
- Do not drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your car, stay inside and wait for help.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape surrounding the area of a downed power line.