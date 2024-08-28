Metro Detroit school closings: Dozens of schools cancel classes after severe storms knock out power

Dozens of schools are closed Wednesday morning after severe thunderstorms moved through Metro Detroit both Tuesday evening and overnight.

Some districts, such as Southfield Public Schools, are completely closed due to power issues following the storms, while other closures only impact single buildings that lost power after the strong storms.

Check the school closing list here.

Check back frequently, as the list has been steadily growing all morning.

As of 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, more than 204,000 DTE customers are without power. Beyond the metro area, Consumers Energy currently has more than 120,000 customers in the dark.

The powerful storms brought 70+ mph winds to some areas. These storms took down power lines, poles, and trees across the area, knocking out power to homes and traffic lights.

DTE has out of state crews in Michigan as they work to restore power.

Related article

If you see a downed power line: