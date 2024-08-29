Metro Detroit school closings: Dozens of schools closed Thursday

Dozens of schools are closed Thursday around Metro Detroit as some buildings continue to deal with no power.

As of 6:50 a.m. Thursday, nearly 74,000 DTE customers are still in the dark, still a big drop from when more than 200,000 DTE customers were without power on Wednesday.

Some districts, such as Southfield Public Schools, are completely closed due to power issues following the storms, while other closures only impact single buildings that lost power after the strong storms.

Check the school closing list here.

DTE said it hopes to have power restored to 90% of the customers who lost power by the end of Thursday.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.