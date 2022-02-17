Metro Detroit school closings for Feb. 17-18

The latest winter storm pushing into Southeast Michigan is expected to drop up to 8 inches of snow by Friday morning.

Mid-Michigan counties are under a Winter Storm Warning due to temperatures falling, potentially freezing much of the rain that poured overnight. Metro Detroit counties will be under a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 3 p.m., shortly before the expected snow.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing as a lull in precipitation between the rain and snow sets in.

While some schools had classes canceled Thursday, Feb. 17, more are expected Friday.

