Metro Detroit school closings for Monday, February 10th

With more snow falling Sunday, it's possible some schools in southeast Michigan cancel classes on Monday, February 10th.

Snow has returned to Southeast Michigan as we get ready to start another work week. We expect to get 2 to 3 inches of snow with some places farther north getting 4 inches.

Because of this, it's possible your school may be out as busses struggle in the snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 10 p.m.

