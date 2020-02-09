Another 2-3 inches of snow for SE Michigan, 4 inches possible for some

article

Snow has returned to Southeast Michigan as we get ready to start another work week. Here's everything you need to know about the latest incoming system.

While the first half of Sunday was relatively quiet and pleasant, with sunshine breaking through the clouds, late afternoon is another story. Around 2 p.m., snow started to move back in and will overtake the metro area, with travel challenges are expected by this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan from 2 pm – 10 pm today. A Winter Weather Advisory means that wintry weather is expected to create difficult travel conditions within that timeframe.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to affect the region between 4 pm and 8 pm. At times, snowfall rates could be almost an inch per hour, meaning that this system could lay down a couple of inches of snow in a relatively short time.

Snow totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible with locations to the north most likely seeing the higher amounts. In fact, locations close to the tip of the Thumb region and Saginaw Bay could see snow totals approaching 4 inches. Locations further south, near the state line, would be on the lower end for snow totals.

Late in the evening, there is the possibility of some rain to mix in, especially as you get closer to the state line. Areas that see more rain would likely see reduced snow totals. The chances for any precipitation drops off considerably by about midnight.

Once this system moves out, we'll get above freezing the next few days but no major thaw is in the next week or so.