Metro Detroit school closings for Thursday, February 27

The slow-moving snow system that dropped several inches of snow on Metro Detroit Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday will cause more closings on Thursday.

The tricky winter weather started moving in Tuesday and won't leave until Thursday morning, with snow accumulation starting Tuesday night. Most everyone in the southeast Michigan area will see between 3 and 6 inches of snow and it's expected 4 inches will be most likely for all.

