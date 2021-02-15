Metro Detroit School Closings for Tuesday, Feb. 16

Part two of this week's double whammy of winter snow will leave much of Metro Detroit more frozen than on Monday. By the day's end, a suspected nine inches of snow is expected to blanket the region.

Even with the prospect of remote learning in area schools, those that offer in-person learning may still need to adjust their schedules ahead of a snowy Tuesday.

Monday's snowmaker is the biggest event we've seen in three years and is going to be very heavy - in terms of weight and how much we get.

