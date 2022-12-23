Metro Detroit school closures for Friday, Dec. 23

While snow totals have diminished over the morning, both the wind and cold temperatures are still making for a hazardous day outside one's home.

A slew of schools have also called off school - likely the last day any facility would be open before Christmas break. To check what schools have been closed, go here.

The Winter Storm Warning issued for Metro Detroit will end around 4 a.m. Saturday, though not without an additional few inches of snow falling. The totals have fallen some since night moved in due to the pocket of dry air that moved over Michigan, reducing projections.

Southeast Michigan will still see wind speeds gusting up to 50 mph, creating a wind chill as low as -20 degrees. For anyone who is braving the outdoors, bundle up.

