Metro Detroit school closures for Friday, Feb. 25

Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Snowy and Icy Friday Morning

Friday, February 25, 2022: AM Snow & Freezing Drizzle Snow showers and freezing mist/drizzle is a big problem this Friday morning leading to lots of slick/slippery spots on our area roadways. In total, we should pick up between 1 to 3"+ of snowfall with a light layer of ice. That ice will make traveling slick and slippery. Thankfully, we're forecasting the snow and freezing mist/drizzle to come to an end by mid to late morning. Otherwise, we're mostly cloudy, cold and breezy this afternoon with highs only in the mid 20s. If all you want is sunshine, you'll enjoy it this weekend on both Saturday and especially on Sunday. Please take it slow, safe and easy as you're out on the roadways this Friday morning!

Another round of school closures is coming through on a snowy Friday morning. 

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow with a layer of ice has made travel tricky for commuters and school bus drivers. And the freezing mist and drizzle expected by late morning won't make driving any easier. 

The Winter Weather Advisory issued for Metro Detroit will end around 8 a.m. so the inclement weather should wind down before the afternoon.

