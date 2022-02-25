Metro Detroit school closures for Friday, Feb. 25

Another round of school closures is coming through on a snowy Friday morning.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow with a layer of ice has made travel tricky for commuters and school bus drivers. And the freezing mist and drizzle expected by late morning won't make driving any easier.

To check what schools have been closed, go here.

The Winter Weather Advisory issued for Metro Detroit will end around 8 a.m. so the inclement weather should wind down before the afternoon.

