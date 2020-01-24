Metro Detroit schools closed due to icy roads

Dozens of Metro Detroit school districts have canceled classes Friday due to icy road conditions.

While we were sleeping, a bit of wet weather pushed it's way through Southeast Michigan. It brought rain and freezing rain but, with temperatures right around or below freezing, it's causing slick roads around Metro Detroit

The temperature is hovering around the 30-35 degree mark and depending on where you live, the rain could turn to snow and ice.

Because of the road conditions, almost 100 Metro Detroit area school districts have canceled classes Friday. Check the latest list at fox2detroit.com/closings.

