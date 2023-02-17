Metro Detroit schools closings for Friday, February 17

As sleet and freezing drizzle brought a wintry mix to southeast Michigan, many Metro Detroit parents will wake up Friday morning to learn there is no school.

The winter weather advisory we went under yesterday expired at 4 a.m. on Friday but only after we got a lot of precipitation that has now frozen to the roads and sidewalks.

We got both sleet and freezing rain. Sleet is those little ice pellets that you hear hitting your car windshield while freezing rain is simply raindrops that hit the ground when the temperatures are freezing. The second one is the one that's causing the problems as it creates a sheet of ice which makes freezing rain very dangerous. Both are possible throughout the day today just at different times.

For some school districts, this comes right at the start of mid-winter break, giving kiddos an extra day away from school.

This ice shouldn't stick around for long but we won't get above freezing on Friday. By Saturday, we'll climb to the low 40s and near 50 on Sunday.