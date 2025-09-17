Metro Detroit Silent Book Clubs gear up for 10-year SBC anniversary global readathon

article

The Brief Silent Book Club, a reading club with chapters around the world, is turning 10 soon. In celebration, chapters are planning special events to commemorate this milestone. Several events are planned in Metro Detroit, including a joint readathon in Oak Park.



Four Metro Detroit Silent Book Club chapters are gearing up for a joint readathon in celebration of SBC's 10-year-anniversary.

Dozens of members of the Berkley, Macomb, Madison Heights, and Farmington-based Cozy Vibes Silent Book Club chapters plan to gather next month for reading, conversation, giveaways, and more at Oak Park's Mother Handsome.

It's part of a larger celebration as Silent Book Club as a whole turns 10.

What is a Silent Book Club?

Unlike a traditional book club where everyone reads the same book and then comes together to discuss it, there is no assigned reading at Silent Book Club. Instead, members read whatever they would like, and share their thoughts.

At SBC meetings, there is discussion, time for silent reading, and more conversation at the end, or more reading time, for those who would rather not put their books down.

Silent Book Club anniversary celebration

What started with two friends reading together in a wine bar morphed into a worldwide endeavor, with around 2,000 Silent Book Club chapters spread across more than 60 countries. Many of those chapters are now preparing to host celebrations and readathons the weekend of Oct. 10-12 in honor of when the club officially launched in 2015.

In Metro Detroit, the four clubs teaming up for their celebration will meet on Oct. 12. Slots for that members-only event filled up quickly, but it's not the only celebration planned in the area.

According to the SBC event finder, readers will meet at the Plymouth District Library from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 12 for its anniversary event, while the Clarkson SBC is planning to meet at Depot Park at 1 p.m. Oct. 11.

Looking to join a Silent Book Club? Find one near you here.

If there are no chapters nearby, you can also start one.