Metro Detroit snowboard star Flyin' Brian closes in on 2026 Olympics in Italy

Michigan native Brian Rice or Flyin' Brian as he’s known in the snowboarding world, has been dreaming of joining the Olympic team since FOX 2 first caught up with him at age 14.

He's now a potential member of Team USA striving to be a part of the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy.

Five years ago he talked about his wish to compete in Beijing for 2022.

Now 20 years old, Brian reflects on the years spent working to reach his dream.

"For me, it has taken all my time, my family’s time, and hard work and dedication," he said. "A lot of hours in the gym, a lot of hours on the slopes, and all my life."

Rice has worked out on some of the largest air bags in the world, like Japan, Switzerland, and Australia.

Now Flyin' Brian is within a couple steps of his Olympic goal.

Momentum for him came in the form of a letter from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

It had a list of requirements to be completed this summer to qualify for a spot on next year’s Olympic Snowboard Team in Italy.

"My first thought was, oh my God, I need to call my mom," he said. "And the second thought was holy cow, I can qualify for the Olympics."

"The Flyin' Brian journey has been incredible," said his mom Kat Rice. "As you know, you’ve covered Brian for many years and receiving that letter identifying him as a possible, potential athlete for the 2026 Milan Italy Winter Olympics is just the first step."

"So from then on it’s just been training and sleeping and eating as best I can to get ready for this upcoming season," he said.

Brian Rice left home at age 12 to train on the slopes in Colorado, starting small and working his way up, perfecting his air awareness, tackling higher and harder challenges, working through injuries to be the first.

"Brian’s the first Black snowboarder on the World Cup Circuit, in Big Air and Slope," Kat said. "He was the first Black snowboarder in our first Olympic qualifier, in Big Air, in Aspen, Colorado on February 10th.

"I always believed in Brian, from day one."

From here, Brian will start his season in Australia. and New Zealand before World Cups.

"I’m just so grateful that I have a loving and supportive family to get me to the Olympics and help me pursue my dreams," he said.

Brian can check one more thing off his requirements - despite being jet-lagged arriving in Australia to compete, He won first place at the Australian New Zealand Continental Slope Cup beating out a two-time Olympian from New Zealand and other pro team riders from China and Switzerland.

If anyone wants to donate or support Brian @flyinbrian_2 on Instagram



