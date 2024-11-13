Metro Detroit star Dave Coulier reveals battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Dave Coulier - a St. Clair Shores native, Full House’s Uncle Joey, and a good friend of FOX 2, has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Coulier, a beloved comedian and actor, is facing the challenge with his trademark humor and charm.

"Rather than waiting for my hair to fall out, I would do a preemptive strike and cut my hair," quipped Dave Coulier.

Coulier shared his story on a recent podcast called "Full House Rewind" where he joked about the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that was first diagnosed at stage three - and the chemotherapy that he is currently receiving.

"It is a cancer," said Kimberly Hart, a Specialist in Chief of radiation oncology at the DMC Huron Valley Sinai Hospital.

FOX 2: "What it is?"

"It’s a cancer involving lymph nodes. I don’t know exactly where his is located," Hart said. "I read a description that he started with a lymph node in the groin. We have lymph nodes there, we have lymph nodes and our armpits, in our neck, that he had an enlargement in that area."

She says watch out for the following symptoms.



"They’re called 'B symptoms' they include fevers, night sweats - we’re talking about night sweats that soak the linens, and weight loss of greater than 10 percent," Hart said.

She added that there are about 80,000 cases of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosed each year. But it’s treatable with early detection.

"Often these present with a lump in the neck and a Dave Coulier‘s case something in the grind something that shouldn’t be there that has popped up should always be evaluated," she said.

"So if you can, I encourage you to get a mammogram, early screening and check-in with your doctor when you get a chance," Coulier said. "And early detection can mean all the difference in the world, and that goes for you guys too. So that means prostate exams, colonoscopies, all that stuff."

And we at FOX 2 wish Dave Coulier all the best in his fight.



