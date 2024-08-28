Metro Detroit storm damage: Power outages, poles and trees toppled, wires down

Hundreds of thousands of people are in the dark after severe thunderstorms pounded Southeast Michigan on Tuesday night.

Powerful storms with winds that exceeded 70 mph at times knocked over trees and brought down power poles and wires.

In Lincoln Park winds ripped through the area, causing witness Jessica Raymond WIlson to wonder if it was a tornado she was seeing. She submitted video to FOX 2 from the intersection of Dix Road and London Street.

The downed wires led to several fires, including a car fire in Garden City and a flaming wire in St. Clair Shores.

Now, people across Metro Detroit are dealing with the aftermath of the powerful storms.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, more than 203,000 DTE customers are without power, while more than 120,000 Consumers Energy customers are in the dark. DTE said it has crews from other states in Michigan as the company works to restore power.

A downed power pole near 10 Mile and Northwestern Highway in Southfield

Schools aren't the only places without power. Getting around on Wednesday morning may be a bit tricky due to dark intersections and poles and wires down over roads. Leaning power poles at 10 Mile and Northwestern Highway has traffic lights out at the intersection. The southbound Northwestern exit to 10 Mile is closed due to this.

If you see a downed power line: