Detroit police looking for suspect in deadly shooting of Antonio Flores

The Brief A father was killed in a shooting in Detroit in 2024, and police are still searching for the alleged gunman. Detroit police have released video of the suspect. A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.



A father of two was getting ready to meet his kids at the water park when he was ambushed by a gunman and killed.

What they're saying:

The shooting happened in the summer of 2024. For close to a year, the family of Antonio Flores has been waiting and wondering who shot and killed him, leaving his kids to grow up without a dad.

On Tuesday, police released a video showing the suspect moments before committing the crime, hoping witnesses would come forward.

The backstory:

It was June 14, 2024. Antonio Flores had just arrived home to his house on Central near Panama Avenue in Southwest Detroit when it happened. Home security video showed a silver Camaro pulling up as a masked man armed with a rifle gets out of the passenger seat and runs to the side of Flores' home.

The video is tragic, painful, and important to Flores’ cousin Marissa Houston.

"Watching the portion has been a lot for me because I know how it ends," said Houston. "So brutally and just outright execution style. I just don’t understand how you could do that to another human being."

Flores was shot multiple times.

"There is nothing to stop them if they don’t value my cousin's life, and the fact that it’s broad daylight and there were people in the backyard, what makes you think that they won’t do it to you or your family," said Houston.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 learned that Flores was coming home to meet his two kids at the water park. The next time his daughter would see him, however, would be at his funeral.

For all of these reasons and more, Flores’ cousin is sharing the story, hoping someone will come forward.

Police did recover a weapon, but the vehicle and suspects are still out there.

What you can do:

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

The number to call is 1-800-SPEAKUP.