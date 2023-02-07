Metro Detroit Syrians talk earthquake's devastation in Middle East

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes two Middle East countries in the early morning hours, killing thousands.

Metro Detroit Syrians are getting a first-hand account of the quakes from loved ones in the area.

"Nobody has experienced this yet, it was the first time this big and people are still (in) shock," said Ran Lotfi.

Lotfi and Amer Batal live in Metro Detroit but were born in Syria and still have loved ones who lived through the 7.8 earthquake Monday morning. Like her sister who lives miles from the epicenter, but is still feeling it's effects from her apartment.

"It's raining nonstop," she said. "Because the window is shattered, the water is coming in from (top to bottom). She is under shock, to be in this situation without electricity."

Amer Batal also has family in the region. They survived, but thousands of others did not. He said he is concerned with other man-made factors, like a civil war which has plagued the area for more than a decade.

"Aleppo's infastructure has already been in shambles because of the war," he said.

When you add an earthquake to the equation, he fears the devastation will linger for days and weeks.

"The lack of fuel and the lack of medicine is evident (even before) this earthquake," Batal said. "

Experts say a 7.8 earthquake is extremely destructive, considering where this occurred.

"Eleven miles deep, which is relatively shallow and this is one reason it caused significant damage," said Scott Burdick, Wayne State University seismologist.

And it was followed by a near equal aftershock.

"The still extremely large 7.5 after-shock. It's devastating, it's difficult to prepare for."

And now the area is in desperate need for help. If you would like to help a local organization, The American Syrian Arab Cultural Association has set up a specific donation tab online.

"They can choose which organization they would like their money to go to," said Batal.