Metro Detroit: Temperatures start rising, with a couple 50-degree days in the forecast

Coming off of a cooler weekend, plan on temperatures jumping this week. In fact, a couple 50-degree days are likely!

Starting off your Monday we begin cooler, in the lower 20s. But a steady build through the afternoon with a nice mix of sun and clouds will warm us up to 39. Normal highs this time of the year are 36. So, today will be a fairly normal late February day.

Beginning Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies, we'll jump to the middle and possibly even upper 40s. By Wednesday 50s are on tap for us as the high temperature should climb to 52°. A late shower is possible Wednesday night as this week's weather system moves in. That will bring some rain showers Thursday before we cool off heading into the weekend.

Lack of snow continues to remain an interesting part of this February forecast. So far this month we've only gotten 3.1" of snow. The normal February snowfall totals are closer to 12.5 in.... A number that looks increasingly unlikely this year.

We'll see what March and April bring!