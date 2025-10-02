Metro Detroit TSA officers speak on the impact by the government shutdown

The Brief FOX 2 talked with those who represent TSA officers at airports across Michigan amid the Government Shutdown. Gregory Simpkins is the president of the local union and talked with FOX 2 about the effect of the shutdown.



It is day two of the government shutdown and the pressure is already mounting.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 talked with TSA officers at airports across Michigan as workers on the front lines of air travel are still showing up to keep passengers safe.

Meanwhile, paychecks are caught in the middle of Washington's standoff.

The American Federation of Government Employees represents some 820,000 federal workers and 17 airports right here in Michigan.

"The effect is officers don’t know what tomorrow going to bring, first of all," he said. "They say come to work, I say come to work till you can’t come to work. They still gotta pay the bills. Uncertainty is on the rise. They want you to stay laser focused while you’re on the x-ray machine. Right now it’s kinda hard to do. So we’re here to let 'em know that we love them, and we’re here for them every day."

Derrick McGary is the vice president of the union and had this to say about the shutdown.

"It’s very unfortunate that people are forced to make decisions about their livelihood. Not knowing how you’re going to get paid is a very unfortunate situation to find one self in," he said.

Dig deeper:

The last shutdown occurred in 2018 during President Trump's first term in office, that one lasting 35 days, which leaves many without hope that this shutdown will end anytime soon.