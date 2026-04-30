Metro Detroit veteran helped by influencer looking to pay it forward to other veterans

The Brief Ed Bambas is enjoying retirement and looking to pay forward to other veterans. An influencer helped raise nearly $2 million so he could retire. Since then, Ed’s officially retired, gotten to visit his brother and finally reconnect with Sam. But Ed’s also had a recent health scare and is taking it a day at a time.



A Metro Detroit 88-year-old veteran's life changed forever after an influencer helped raise nearly $2 million so he could retire. Now FOX 2 is catching up with Ed Bambas, who is enjoying retirement and looking to pay it forward to other veterans.

The backstory:

Bambas was still working at Meijer to pay the bills after his wife of 57 years passed away. That was when influencer Sam Weidenhofer shared Ed’s story. It spread like wildfire across the internet and inspired people around the world to help Ed.

"It’s changed my life from the standpoint that it’s lifted a lot of weight off my back in my older years here," said Ed.

Since then, Ed’s officially retired, gotten to visit his brother and finally reconnect with Sam. But Ed’s also had a recent health scare and is taking it a day at a time.

"Ed’s been going through a bit of a tough time on his end," said influencer Samuel Weidenhofer. "At the end of the day, I guess money doesn’t bring complete happiness. While stress is lifted off his shoulders, health is the most important thing. If we can be in a position to help others, I think that means a lot."

Dig deeper:

That’s why Ed and Sam are teaming up once again to launch the "For Your Service" campaign, aiming to raise $10 million to help 50 veterans from all 50 states. Ed’s donating $1,000 to each veteran and Sam will be posting a new video each day. The first one, inspired by Ed, is close to home.

"We have an 86-year-old lady named Elaine who is working in Michigan being a cleaner for $10 an hour," said Weidenhofer. "She works 4–5 hours a day, five days a week, and makes $7 an hour after tax. She lost her husband, who was an Air Force veteran and got left with debt. She can’t afford to retire."