Metro Detroit weather: Storm risk later on Thursday

We’ll keep the typical July heat today and throw a few storms into the mix this afternoon.

The backstory:

The morning commute stays dry before storms begin developing as early as 2 p.m. Some storms have a chance to be severe.

Coverage looks isolated to scattered.

Severe weather isn’t a major concern, but a few storms could produce localized strong wind gusts.

A little wet weather lingers into midday Friday before drier air takes over and carries us through the weekend.

Then our attention shifts right back to the heat. Highs in the 90s look likely next week, and it’s possible these forecast temperatures will have to be nudged even higher.

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