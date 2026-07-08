Detroit rescue group outraged over two dogs dying of suspected heatstroke

The Brief Two dogs in Detroit have died from suspected heatstroke. Metro Detroit animal rescue groups are outraged.



Detroit police are investigating after another dog died of suspected heatstroke. Now animal rescue groups are outraged.

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It happened to two dogs in two separate incidents. A week prior, it was a dog named Buddy. Now it is a dog named Weather.

For animal outreach groups, this is personal.

"It's gotta stop. There's got to be punishment. There's got to be repercussions. There has to be something that we can do to stop this," said Chantal Rzewnicki.

Rzewnicki is co-founder of The Karens. They rescue dogs and do outreach.

FOX 2 was with them over the winter in the freezing cold as they provided supplies to two dogs named Weather and Benjamin, whose owner refused to surrender them. When she stopped by that same home last Thursday during the extreme heat, she was worried.

"The dogs had no water at all. They were completely covered in flies, open wounds on their ears. It was heartbreaking. I made a post on Facebook. I got in my car and I broke down in tears. It's heartbreaking when you can't get them out of these situations," said Rzewnicki.

She provided food and water and warned the owner the conditions were unsafe. She checked back on Monday, and Weather was dead.

"I remember just petting him and telling him I'm so sorry that I can't take you. I'm so sorry. And to come three days later and this dog is deceased, there's no words. I can't even put into words the feelings. And the sad part is there are so many other dogs like this," Rzewnicki said.

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One of those dogs is Buddy. Another animal outreach group tended to him and Roscoe for years, only to find Buddy dead in the extreme heat last week. His chain may have been tangled in a lawnmower. Detroit Animal Care and Control had been out there earlier in the day and said the dogs were okay.

Buddy's companion, Roscoe, is now safe with Detroit Animal Care and Control. Weather's companion, Benjamin, is with DACC as well, and Detroit police say they are actively investigating.

"There's no punishment. They get off on it. It disappears into the courts. There's no charges, or charges are very, very light, which doesn't hurt anybody. If it doesn't affect you, it's not going to stop you from doing it. People like this need to stop being able to own dogs, period," said Rzewnicki.

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