Metro Detroit Weather: Cool temperatures linger, but rain ends Wednesday

We’ll ditch the wet weather, but keep the cool temps.

Highs stay stuck in the 50s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies after a little early sunshine.

We drop into the 30s tonight, and patchy frost is possible in a few spots, though no Frost Advisories are in place right now.

Thursday brings nothing more than a widely scattered afternoon shower, and by Friday we’re aiming for 60.

Temps jump Saturday before a cold front slides through later in the weekend. For now, Mother’s Day looks cooler with a decent chance for rain, though the details are still coming into focus.

We stay on the cool side early next week, but we should start climbing again by the end of next week.



And while it’s still too early to get super specific, the middle and end of May are leaning warmer, so the spring-slash-summer feel will make a comeback.