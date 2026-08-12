Metro Detroit Weather: Dense fog advisory blankets SE Michigan

A foggy start to the morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. for the area.

For those commuting early, get ready to deal with visibility issues and give yourself extra time on the drive-in.

Once the fog clears, expect to see some sunshine today.

Highs will reach the lower to mid 80s. A stray shower and storm chance is possible this evening.

For the rest of the work week will be mainly dry with highs closer to seasonal! Humidity will be falling as well. Highs Thursday and Friday will top out in the lower 80s.

Woodward Dream cruise looks to start dry on Friday and Saturday with rain chances increasing late Saturday through Sunday. Highs will remain close to seasonal in the lower to mid 80s.

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