Metro Detroit weather: Heat advisory Wednesday as temperatures soar to 90s, with heat indices near 100

We're turning the heat back up this afternoon as temps soar into the low 90s with humidity on the rise. The end result is a heat index near 100 which will prompt a heat advisory for most of SE Michigan.

We'll get out the door dry with storms ripping across northern lower Michigan. Those are moving east but building south. I'd say by noon we're still dry with storm chances increasing this afternoon.

So storms are *possible* anytime this afternoon, but the best bet looks to be late afternoon and this evening. I'll show you a snapshot from one of our models that has a good grasp on current conditions, which lends confidence moving ahead. This is 5 pm. Storms are beginning to drop in from the north and west.

And should that scenario pan out, the storms are closing in on the heart of Metro Detroit this evening.

Severe weather is possible with any storms as well. We have a marginal and slight risk which correlates to a 1 and 2 on a 5 point scale in terms of how likely severe weather is. Gusty winds are the greatest threat.

Off and on showers and storms continue tonight and tomorrow and rain totals will have to be watched for potential flooding. Rain should wind down by Friday as temps come down, but pop right back up this weekend.