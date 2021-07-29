Metro Detroit weather: Less heat and humidity as we head into a pleasant weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Any lingering spotty showers early Thursday evening will quickly fade.
Friday features a mix of sun and clouds with much less heat and humidity. Highs will be near 75.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70’s.
There is a chance of a passing shower Saturday night, especially north of Metro Detroit.
A quiet stretch of weather continues into early next week. We need it!